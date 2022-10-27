Striker Patrick Kaddu extended his scoring spree in the FUFA Big League, scoring twice as Kitara FC defeated Jinja North United on Thursday at Kigaya Primary School Playground in Hoima City.

The lethal striker netted a goal in either half as Kitara registered a 3-1 over the Jinja based outfit.

The visitors had taken an early lead through Dickson Matata who opened the scores as early as the 4th minute.

Kaddu was able to draw the game level in the 34th minute, converting from the spot.

The former KCCA FC striker put Kitara FC ahead a minute after recess with his customary header taking his goal tally to seven in just three games.

He later turned provider, setting up Edson Agondeze for Kitara’s third.

Victory takes them to second place on seven points , just two behind leaders NEC FC who defeated Ndejje University 2-1 in Bombo.

The two teams will return to action on Thursday next week with Kitara visiting Lugazi FC while Jinja North United will be at home to Luweero United FC.