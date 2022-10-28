Overview: Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo is second on the leaderboard with -6 after 54 holes. He played 5-under 67 and jump from 4th to 2nd position.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open 2022:

Leader after 3rd Round (54 Holes):

Robson Chinhoi (Royal Harare Golf Club, Zimbawe) – 69, 70, 66 = 205 (-11)

1st Runners-up:

Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda Golf Club) – 73, 70, 67 = 210 (-6)

2nd Runners-up:

Snow Greg (Muthaiga Golf Club) – 74, 70, 70 = 214 (-2)

Zimbabwe professional golfer Robson Chinhoi has maintained the summit spot on the leaderboard of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Open Pro Open after 54 holes.

Action at the par-74 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa on Friday, October 28 witnessed the third round of action.

Chinhoi, a member of Royal Harare Golf Club, has established a 5-stroke lead going to the final day on Saturday.

He played a 6-under 66 gross score during round three to better his two earlier rounds 69 and 70 on Day 1 and 2 respectively.

During the third round, he registered 5 birdies (1, 2, 8, 13, 14) and an eagle on 17.

He had 11 par scores on 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, and 18 with a single bogie on 15.

“I am happy for the round. I want to maintain for the last round and improve further,” Chinhoi, also the Uganda Pro open winner in 2020, told the media.

Chinhoi had led Day Two with a two strokes difference that he extended by a further three to five strokes.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo is second on the leaderboard with -6 after 54 holes.

Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Muyambo with Ronald Rugumayo (in black) before the third round | Credit: Don Mugabi

On Friday, Rugumayo played 5-under 67 and jump from 4th to 2nd position.

The 2017 Uganda Amateur Golf champion has now amassed a total gross mark of 210 in three rounds after 1-over 73 on the opening day and 2-under 70 during round two.

“I had a good round of golf during round two and would have played much better had I not messed up on hole 15 with a bogie,” he revealed.

Rugumayo played 5 birdies on holes 1, 2, 8, 13, and 14 with an eagle on par 5 hole 17.

He had pars on 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, and 18 with the only bogie coming on par 3 hole 15.

Kenya’s Snow Greg is third on the leaderboard with 214 in three rounds (-2)

Greg Snow swings off during the third round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

The trio of Snow, Rugumayo, and Chinhoi will battle in the main pressure group at mid-day.

The second pressure group has Nyasha Muyambo, Simon Ngige Mburu, and Rwandese Celestine Nsanzuwera at 11:50 AM.

Former winner Dismas Indiza Anyonyi (6-time Uganda Pro Open champion) is pooled alongside Samuel Njoroge Chege and Kamalu Bako in the third pressure group at 11:40 AM.

The prize money break-down:

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals: