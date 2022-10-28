Overview:
Zimbabwe professional golfer Robson Chinhoi has maintained the summit spot on the leaderboard of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Open Pro Open after 54 holes.
Action at the par-74 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa on Friday, October 28 witnessed the third round of action.
Chinhoi, a member of Royal Harare Golf Club, has established a 5-stroke lead going to the final day on Saturday.
He played a 6-under 66 gross score during round three to better his two earlier rounds 69 and 70 on Day 1 and 2 respectively.
During the third round, he registered 5 birdies (1, 2, 8, 13, 14) and an eagle on 17.
He had 11 par scores on 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, and 18 with a single bogie on 15.
“I am happy for the round. I want to maintain for the last round and improve further,” Chinhoi, also the Uganda Pro open winner in 2020, told the media.
Chinhoi had led Day Two with a two strokes difference that he extended by a further three to five strokes.
Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo is second on the leaderboard with -6 after 54 holes.
On Friday, Rugumayo played 5-under 67 and jump from 4th to 2nd position.
The 2017 Uganda Amateur Golf champion has now amassed a total gross mark of 210 in three rounds after 1-over 73 on the opening day and 2-under 70 during round two.
“I had a good round of golf during round two and would have played much better had I not messed up on hole 15 with a bogie,” he revealed.
Rugumayo played 5 birdies on holes 1, 2, 8, 13, and 14 with an eagle on par 5 hole 17.
He had pars on 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, and 18 with the only bogie coming on par 3 hole 15.
Kenya’s Snow Greg is third on the leaderboard with 214 in three rounds (-2)
The trio of Snow, Rugumayo, and Chinhoi will battle in the main pressure group at mid-day.
The second pressure group has Nyasha Muyambo, Simon Ngige Mburu, and Rwandese Celestine Nsanzuwera at 11:50 AM.
Former winner Dismas Indiza Anyonyi (6-time Uganda Pro Open champion) is pooled alongside Samuel Njoroge Chege and Kamalu Bako in the third pressure group at 11:40 AM.
The prize money break-down:
- 1st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=
- 2nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=
- 3rd (Percentage: 8.46%) – Shs. 8,460,000/=
- 4th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=
- 5th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=
- 6th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=
- 7th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=
- 8th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=
- 9th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=
- 10th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=
- 11th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=
- 12th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=
- 13th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=
- 14th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=
- 15th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=
- 16th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=
- 17th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=
- 18th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=
- 19th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=
- 20th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=
- 21st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=
- 22nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/
- 23rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=
- 24th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=
- 25th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=
- 26th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=
- 27th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=
- 28th (Percentage – 0.89%) – Shs 890,000/=
- 29th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=
- 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=
Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=
Cast of winners since 2006:
Professionals:
- 2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)
- 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)
- 2010 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2011 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2012 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)
- 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)
- 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)
- 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)
- 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)
- 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)
- 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)
- 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)
- 2021– Jastas Madoya (Kenya)