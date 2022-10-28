Overview: There are 35 professionals and one amateur who will play in the main pro open alongside the subsidiary category.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open:

Leader after 36 Holes:

Robson Chinhoi (Royal Harare Golf Club, Zimbabwe) – 69, 70 (139)

Runners up:

Bako Kamalu (IBB International Golf & Country Club, Nigeria) – 73, 68 (141)

The third round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro open will take place on Friday, 28th October 2022 as the golfers play another 18 holes to make it 54.

There are 35 professionals and one amateur who will play in the main pro open alongside the subsidiary category.

The first group will commence by 9 AM comprising of the Kenyan trio of Nelson Mudanyi, Frank Matilo and David Wakhu.

Abraham Ainamani will tee off at 9:10 AM with David Kamulindwa and Daniel Nduva.

The only amateur remaining among the professionals is Ibrahim Bagalana and will play alongside Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya as well as Jinja club’s Grace Kasango at 9:50 AM.

The third pressure group will tee-off at 10:30 AM with Njuguna Ngugi (Kenya), Ignatius Mketekete (Zimbabwe) and Samuel Njoroge Chege (Kenya).

Ten minutes later, it will be Nyasha Muyambo (Zimbabwe), Greg Snow (Kenya) and Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda).

Ronald Rugumayo follows the flight of his ball. He will play round 3 alongside Nyasha Muyambo (Zimbabwe) and Greg Snow (Kenya)

Robson Chinhoi picks a club from his caddie | Credit: Kawowo Sports

The main pressure group will have the leader after 36 holes Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe), runners up Bako Kamalu (Nigeria) and legendary Kenyan Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, teeing off at 10:50 AM.

In total, 72 holes will be played by the end of the fourth round on Saturday, 29th October 2022.

Ugandans Grace Kasango, Marvin Kibirige and Irene Nakalembe (female golfer) all made the cut at their Uganda pro open debuts.

Nigeria’s Bako Kamalu follows his ball in flight. He will play alongside Dismas Indiza Anyonyi and Robson Chinhoi in the main pressure group on day 3

Full Draw:

9:00 AM: Nelson Mudanyi, Frank Matilo, David Wakhu

Nelson Mudanyi, Frank Matilo, David Wakhu 9:10 AM : David Kamulindwa, Daniel Nduva, Abraham Ainamani

: David Kamulindwa, Daniel Nduva, Abraham Ainamani 9:20 AM : Brian Toolit, Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Irene Nakalembe

: Brian Toolit, Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Irene Nakalembe 9:30 AM : Marvin Kibirige, Robinson Owiti, Hebson Kutwa Owiti

: Marvin Kibirige, Robinson Owiti, Hebson Kutwa Owiti 9:40 AM : Phillip Kasozi, Silver Opio, Aloys Nsabimana

: Phillip Kasozi, Silver Opio, Aloys Nsabimana 9:50 AM : Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur), Visitor Mapwanya, Grace Kasango

: Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur), Visitor Mapwanya, Grace Kasango 10:00 AM: Muthai Kibugu, Nevy Milazi, Matthew Wahome

Muthai Kibugu, Nevy Milazi, Matthew Wahome 10:10 AM : Jacob Okello, Simon Ngige Mburu, Willy Deus Kitata

: Jacob Okello, Simon Ngige Mburu, Willy Deus Kitata 10:20 AM : Joshua Seale, Celestine Nsanzuwera, Adolf Muhumuza

: Joshua Seale, Celestine Nsanzuwera, Adolf Muhumuza 10:30 AM: Njuguna Ngugi, Ignatius Mketekete, Samuel Njoroge Chege

Njuguna Ngugi, Ignatius Mketekete, Samuel Njoroge Chege 10:40 AM: Nyasha Muyambo, Greg Snow, Ronald Rugumayo

Nyasha Muyambo, Greg Snow, Ronald Rugumayo 10:50 AM: Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Kamalu Bako, Robson Chinhoi

The prize money break-down:

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals: