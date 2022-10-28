Overview:
There are 35 professionals and one amateur who will play in the main pro open alongside the subsidiary category.
2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open:
Leader after 36 Holes:
- Robson Chinhoi (Royal Harare Golf Club, Zimbabwe) – 69, 70 (139)
Runners up:
- Bako Kamalu (IBB International Golf & Country Club, Nigeria) – 73, 68 (141)
The third round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro open will take place on Friday, 28th October 2022 as the golfers play another 18 holes to make it 54.
There are 35 professionals and one amateur who will play in the main pro open alongside the subsidiary category.
The first group will commence by 9 AM comprising of the Kenyan trio of Nelson Mudanyi, Frank Matilo and David Wakhu.
Abraham Ainamani will tee off at 9:10 AM with David Kamulindwa and Daniel Nduva.
The only amateur remaining among the professionals is Ibrahim Bagalana and will play alongside Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya as well as Jinja club’s Grace Kasango at 9:50 AM.
The third pressure group will tee-off at 10:30 AM with Njuguna Ngugi (Kenya), Ignatius Mketekete (Zimbabwe) and Samuel Njoroge Chege (Kenya).
Ten minutes later, it will be Nyasha Muyambo (Zimbabwe), Greg Snow (Kenya) and Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda).
The main pressure group will have the leader after 36 holes Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe), runners up Bako Kamalu (Nigeria) and legendary Kenyan Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, teeing off at 10:50 AM.
In total, 72 holes will be played by the end of the fourth round on Saturday, 29th October 2022.
Ugandans Grace Kasango, Marvin Kibirige and Irene Nakalembe (female golfer) all made the cut at their Uganda pro open debuts.
Full Draw:
- 9:00 AM: Nelson Mudanyi, Frank Matilo, David Wakhu
- 9:10 AM: David Kamulindwa, Daniel Nduva, Abraham Ainamani
- 9:20 AM: Brian Toolit, Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Irene Nakalembe
- 9:30 AM: Marvin Kibirige, Robinson Owiti, Hebson Kutwa Owiti
- 9:40 AM: Phillip Kasozi, Silver Opio, Aloys Nsabimana
- 9:50 AM: Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur), Visitor Mapwanya, Grace Kasango
- 10:00 AM: Muthai Kibugu, Nevy Milazi, Matthew Wahome
- 10:10 AM: Jacob Okello, Simon Ngige Mburu, Willy Deus Kitata
- 10:20 AM: Joshua Seale, Celestine Nsanzuwera, Adolf Muhumuza
- 10:30 AM: Njuguna Ngugi, Ignatius Mketekete, Samuel Njoroge Chege
- 10:40 AM: Nyasha Muyambo, Greg Snow, Ronald Rugumayo
- 10:50 AM: Dismas Indiza Anyonyi, Kamalu Bako, Robson Chinhoi
The prize money break-down:
- 1st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=
- 2nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=
- 3rd (Percentage: 8.46%) – Shs. 8,460,000/=
- 4th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=
- 5th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=
- 6th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=
- 7th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=
- 8th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=
- 9th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=
- 10th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=
- 11th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=
- 12th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=
- 13th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=
- 14th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=
- 15th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=
- 16th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=
- 17th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=
- 18th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=
- 19th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=
- 20th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=
- 21st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=
- 22nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/
- 23rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=
- 24th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=
- 25th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=
- 26th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=
- 27th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=
- 28th (Percentage – 0.89%) – Shs 890,000/=
- 29th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=
- 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=
Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=
Cast of winners since 2006:
Professionals:
- 2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)
- 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)
- 2010 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2011 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2012 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)
- 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)
- 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)
- 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)
- 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)
- 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)
- 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)
- 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)
- 2021– Jastas Madoya (Kenya)