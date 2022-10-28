Overview: Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei has been appointed as the ambassador of Tororo based Admin Football Club.

Uganda’s legendary long distance runner Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei has been appointed as the ambassador of Eastern regional football club, Admin FC.

The development was confirmed during a fundraising dinner held at Cafe Shires along Malaba road in Tororo.

The reigning Olympic champion in the 5000 metres and silver medalist for the 10,000 metres confirmed to work in the appointed role.

Joshua Cheptegei autographs on the Admin FC jersey

“I am delighted to be part of Admin Football Club. I will work to ensure that the club achieves its dreams. You can fail on your first journey but never give up because one day you can become the champion” he stated.

He further said to achieve the dream Admin FC has to work together as a unit.

Joshua Cheptegei braded jersey

Peter Kwemi, the club chairman revealed that Admin FC has a five-year strategic plan.

Part of this strategic plan is ensuring that the club has the biggest fan base in the country, play in the Star Times Uganda Premier League within five years.

Peter Kwemi, the Admin Football Club chairman

Tororo District L.C V Chairperson Hon. John Okeya admitted the close relationship with the club management to lure sponsors on board.

Okeya offered himself to work with the club management to see that the lost glory of football returns to Tororo.

Tororo District L.C V Chairperson Hon. John Okeya signs on the Admin jersey

Tororo DPC Fred Ahimbisibwe

Tororo DPC Fred Ahimbisibwe highlighted that during the matches for Admin, there will be free security on and off the pitch.

Aljamal Manyadi Jayz, the mayor of Western Division Tororo committed himself to work tirelessly with the club management to see that the club achieves its goals.

He also offered the club free office space in the council for the next five years.

Admin FC president Eridadi Henry Owori

Eridadi Henry Owori, the club president urged all the political, cultural, religious leaders, corporate organizations, factories, business bodies and other stakeholders to join hands to see that they achieve their intended goals.

During the fundraising drive, at least Shs. 20,000,000 was raised.

Cheptegei contributed Shs 5,000,0000 and the rest of the money from other stakeholders.