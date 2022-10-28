In form Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Irene Alumo, and Esther Iluko are among the 18 players that have been summoned to start training with the Victoria Pearls ahead of their tour to Kenya.

The Victoria Pearls have been out of action since their appearance at the Kwibuka Tournament in Rwanda in June where they finished third.

The squad of 18 will start training on Monday, October 31 under the watchful eye of Head Coach Lawrence Ssematimba and his Assistant Lawrence Ssempijja.

There are promotions for three girls from the U-19 side and these are Lorna Anyait, Malissa Ariokot, and Kevin Amuge. Meanwhile, Jackline Nakayovu from Wanderers has been given her maiden call-up to the Victoria Pearls.

The Victoria Pearls are preparing for the Tri-Series in Kenya with Qatar the other team joining the two East African rivals. The tournament will run from December 12-22.

The Tri-Series should help prepare the girls for a very competitive 2023 where they will be competing for a World Cup shot.

Full Training Squad

Consy Aweko (Aziz Damani), Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers), Kevin Awino (Soroti Challengers), Proscovia Alako (Janet Mbabazi), Gloria Obukor (Aziz Damani), Esther Iloku (Olila CC), Immaculate Nakisuyi (Aziz Damani), Rita Musamali (Wanderers), Stephanie Nampiina (Aziz Damani), Phiona Khulume (Olila CC), Irene Alumo (Wanderers), Evelyn Anyipo (Soroti Challengers), Patricia Malemekia (Aziz Damani), Kevin Amuge (Olila CC), Sarah Akiteng (Olila CC), Malisa Ariokot (Olila CC), Lorna Anyait (Olila CC), Jackline Nakayovu (Wanderers).