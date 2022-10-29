Overview: At the Ndejje University fundraising drive ahead of the 2022 East Africa University Games, the prime minister of Uganda Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabanja was the chief guest, represented by the Government Chief Whip Hon. Denis Hamson Obua.

Ndejje University management held a successful launch of the fundraising prior to the 12th edition of the East Africa University games in December 2022 (15th – 21st).

Over 113,000,000/= was collected during the fundraiser at Rwenzori Ball Room, Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Thursday, 27th October 2022.

The prime minister of Uganda Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabanja was the chief guest, represented by the Government Chief Whip Hon. Denis Hamson Obua.

The prime minister made a humble contribution of Shs. 10,000,000 as Hon. Obua contributed Shs 2,000,000.

Potrait of Hon. Robinah Nabanja being held the Government chief whip Hamson Dennis Obua and Alice Kaboyo (Minister of Luweero Triangle)

Other contributions:

Coral Coating Limited contributed Shs 50,000,000/=. Other contributors were Stanbic Uganda (Shs. 20,000000/=), Interior Technologies (Shs. 5,000,000/=), Ndejje University Guild Government (Shs 4,000,000/=), Castle Knights Chess Club (Shs. 3,000,000/=), National Water (Shs. 3,000,000/=), Hon Amos Lugolobi (Shs 3,000,000/=), Luweero & Rwenzori office (Shs. 2,000,000/=), Uganda Martyrs University (Shs 1,500,000/=), Joshua Cheptegei (Shs. 1,000,000/=), Professor Barnabas Nawangwe (Shs 1,000,000/=), Hon. Hassan Kirumira (Shs 1,000,000/=), Dean Faculty Dr Milly Kwagala (Shs. 1,000,000/=), Old Entebbe Young Football Club (Shs. 200,000), Ndejje University Guild President Arnold Walugembe (Shs 100,000/=), Higher Education Students Financing Board (Shs 100,000/=), Nelson Mugenyi (Shs. 1,000,000/=), Mandela (Shs. 100,000/=), Twins Forum (Shs. 200,000/=), Lawyers from Springs Advocates ($100), among other pledges.

Alice Kaboyo, current State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister for Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori Region.

Others willing donors can pay online via MTN and Airtel by dialing *272*6# and following the prompts.

Over 60 universities are expected to take part in the 2022 East African University games from the different countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).