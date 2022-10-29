Kenya Lionesses overcame Zambia 36-17 in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool B match played at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Saturday.

Peruz Muyuka and Naomi Amuguni grounded in the first half with the latter converted by Grace Adhiambo.

Meryl Lyamba and Millie Katombo scored a try each for Zambia who were a hard nut to crack. The tries sandwiched a drop goal from Anne Goretti who later converted a penalty.

The spirit of the Zambian was broken by Christine Lindo’s try at the stroke of halftime that took Kenya’s lead to a more comfortable 23-12 scoreline.

Leah Wambui went over in the second half with Gorreti adding the extras before converting another penalty for 33-12 lead.

Lyamba completed her brace before Gorette put an end to the scoring.

The Lionesses face Uganda on Wednesday, November 2.