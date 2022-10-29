UCU Lady Cardinals had a day to forget after lacklustre performance saw them suffer humiliation at the hands of Uganda Martyrs Women Football Club.

In the FUFA Women Super League game played on Saturday at St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga, the Mukono based side were defeated 4-1.

This is the second successive loss for the 2018 Champions who also lost 1-0 at home to Kampala Queens last weekend.

Kevin Nakacwa, Latifa Nakasi, Catherine Nagadya and Sumaya Nalumu scored a goal each to guide Uganda Martyrs to victory.

Ashiat Naluggwa who has had a good start to the season got the consolation for UCU Lady Cardinals, her fifth of the season.

Nakacwa fired the hosts into the lead two minutes after the hour mark with a well taken free kick before Nakasi doubled the advantage off a header shortly before the break.

Naluggwa converted from the spot 8 minutes into the second stanza to give the visitors hope of a comeback.

The little hope was later vanquished with skipper Nagadya scoring the third before substitute Nalumu put the icing on the cake.

Victory takes Uganda Martyrs to second place on 13 points, two behind leaders Kampala Queens who play Olila High School tomorrow in Njeru.

UCU Lady Cardinals on the other hand drop to third place on 10 points from six games.

Elsewhere, Lady Doves held defending Champions She Corporate to a 1-1 draw in Nakawa.

Evelyn Nandera scored for Lady Doves before Joanita Ainembabazi found the equalizer.

Kawempe Muslim were also held to a one-all draw in Kisasi by Asubo Gafford Ladies. Shakira Nyinagahirwa scored for the school side while Madina Nakayi got the equalizer for the hosts.

Rines SS stunned Makerere University to register their first win of the season, securing a 2-1 victory.

Yasmeen Nalukwago and Phiona Arachi scored for Rines while Josephine Ndagire who was returning from suspension got the consolation for She MAK.