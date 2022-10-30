Overview: Throughout the 72 holes, Robson Chinhoi scored a total of 19 birdies and 3 eagles, 37 pars, 12 bogies and 1 double bogie.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open 2022:

Champion after 4Rounds (72 Holes):

Robson Chinhoi (Royal Harare Golf Club, Zimbabwe) – 69, 70, 66, 70, 72 = 277 (-11)

1st Runners Up:

Simon Ngige Mburu (Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya) – 75, 74, 67, 71 = 287 (-1)

Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda Golf Club) – 73, 70, 67, 77 = 287 (-1)

Professional golfer Robson Chinhoi could as well as make an Olympic diver-cum-swimmer.

Upon claiming the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro open victory and the first leg of the Safari Golf Tours, Chinhoi expertly celebrated with a gallant dive into Lake Victoria, swimming a distance of about 25 metres.

This act took everyone by storm, happening moments after the putt for a bogie on the par-4 last hole on the 18th green before hundreds of fans in the gallery.

“This is a sweet victory” Chinhoi exclaimed after amassing a total of 11-under par 277 gross in 72 holes’ action played in four rounds.

He led throughout the four days of grueling action to earn Shs 21,000,00 of the total Shs 100,000,000 money kitty.

During the opening round, he recorded 3-under 69, he lowered to 2-under 70, 6-under 66 on day three and level par during the final round.

In total, he scored a total of 19 birdies and 3 eagles, 37 pars, 12 bogies and 1 double bogie.

This is the second victory for Chinhoi in the Uganda pro open after the heroics in 2020 during the championship played at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

The 2022 victory in Uganda comes after yet another sweet win in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last month.

“I am happy to have yet won yet again in Uganda, coming from the victory in Lumbubashi, DR Congo. This year, we have had limited tournaments but I look forward the upcoming Safari Tour” he added.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo and Kenyan Simin Mburu Ngige tied with 287 gross apiece (-1) as they both earned at least 12,000,000 each.

Another Kenyan Greg Snow came fourth (290) as Samuel Njoroge Chege and Zimbabwean Nyasha Muyambo tied for 5th with 291 gross each.

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya (293), Rwandan Celestine Nsanzuwera (293), Kenya’s David Wakhu (294), Ugandan Phillip Kasozi (294) and US based Ugandan Willy Deus Kitata (294) and legendary Kenyan Dismas Indiza Anyonyi (294) all occupied the top 12 slots.

Irene Nakalembe made history as the first lady professional to make the cut in the Uganda Pro open.

Other Ugandans who made the cut were Joshua Seale, Abraham Ainamani, Silver Opio, Adolf Muhumuza, David Kamulindwa, Tadeo Gaita Rodell, Grace Kasango, Marvin Kibirige and an amateur Ibrahim Bagalana.

Tusker Malt was the main sponsor of the Uganda Golf Open series that also had ladies, seniors and amateurs.

Other partners were Lake Victoria Serene Golf Resort and Spa, Crown Beverages Limited, CASE Medicare, HK Properties and Motora HTC Hub.

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals: