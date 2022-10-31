Overview: For winning the 2022 Somali Football League, Gaadiidka FC (Auto Parco) was rewarded with Shs. 268,000,000 cash prize (at least $ 9,926).

The Somali Premier League came to a climax with Gaadiidka Football Club (Auto Parco) as the champions.

Gaadiidka amassed a total of 32 points, four ahead of second placed Horseed Sports Club.

This was the first victory for Gaadiidka Football Club in 32 years.

Gaadiika players and officials get their winners’ medals

Gaadiidka Football Club (Auto Parco) celebrate with their trophy | Credit: Astaan Sports

Gaadiidka Football Club (Auto Parco) team

The final game of the season witnessed the champions (Gaadiidka) humiliate relegated Jazeera Sports 4-0 at the Cons stadium in Mogadishu city.

Nigerian national, Pentecost “Papi” Ikedinachi notched a brace with the other two goals coming from Ivorian Donald Ange Yao and Kenyan, Mohamed Mahad.

Ikedinachi opened the scoring as early as the 14th minute. Yao added the second five minutes later as Gaadiidka Football Club (Auto Parco) led 2-0 by the half time break.

The brace for Ikedinachi arrived in the 78th minute and second half substitute Mahad wrapped the icing on the cake with 10 minutes to play.

The duel was graced by a number of Government officials as members of the parliament, Minister of Youth and Sports Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) His Excellency Mohamed Barre Mohamud, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation FGS, Her Excellency Fardawsa Osman Egal, President of Somali Football Federation (SFF) Mr. Ali Shiine among others.

Hon. Fardawsa Osman Egal, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation FGS

“Congratulations to Gaadiidka Football Club team for winning the Somali Premier League Championship after 32 years. It’s only the beginning of the team’s future success, and we are committed to assisting them in reaching even greater heights. Hambalyo!” Hon. Fardawsa noted via her official twitter handle.

Gaadiika players celebrate with the coach Amiin Daadir | Credit: Asal Sports

Amiin Daadir, the head coach at Gaadiidka saluted his charges for the job well done throughout the season.

Gaadiidka was rewarded with Shs. 268,000,000 cash prize (at least $ 9,926).

Gaadiidka Football Club (Auto Parco) receive their dummy cheque

Additional reporting by Abubakar Yasin