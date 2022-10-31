Tonny Mawejje soccer academy dubbed the ‘TM6 Box to Box midfielders’ academy’ rolled off at his home area, Kijjabwemi, Masaka on Saturday.

On the first day that included mainly screening of all age categories, more than one hundred kids showed up and were handled by different coaches including Mawejje’s former teammate Malidad Bukenya and ex-Bunamwaya forward Denis Kizito among others.

There were also Mawejje’s friends from Europe who promised to solicit help for the academy to ensure there is production of more Mawejjes and football enthusiast Collins Subika.

See more The @Tonny_Mawejje6 soccer academy dubbed the TM6 Box to Box Midfielders Soccer Academy officially rolled off at Kijjabwemi, Masaka at a ground where the midfielder started his career. All underage categories. pic.twitter.com/tnR1iOWIJQ — Ismael Kiyonga (@IsmaelKiyonga) October 30, 2022

“I started my football career here as a kid and it’s good to be back to try give a hand to the future stars because I was also helped at a young age,” said Mawejje who also had some of his childhood coaches available.

In the coming days, the former Ugandan international who had a career that spans over twenty years at the highest level will launch the Kampala branch.