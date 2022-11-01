Overview: The Corporate League CEO Dinner, Awards and Fundraiser on Friday, 2nd December 2022 at Nile Hall, Hotel Africana, Kampala. Then, this will be followed by the Uganda Corporate Marathon and Trade Expo 2022 at Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds, starting 7:30 AM on Sunday, 11th December.

The Corporate League at 20 Celebrations:

Friday, 2 nd December 2022: Corporate League CEO Dinner, Awards & fundraiser – Nile Hall, Hotel Africana (4:00 PM)

Corporate League CEO Dinner, Awards & fundraiser – Nile Hall, Hotel Africana (4:00 PM) Sunday, 11th December 2022: Uganda Corporate Marathon & Trade Expo 2022 – Kololo Ceremonial Grounds (7:30 AM)

To achieve two decades of consistent perfect service delivery is no mean feat for anybody in the box.

Therefore, there is every justification to celebrate this moment and in style.

The Corporate League is one entity that has attained the 20-year milestone since inception.

According to the chairperson of the board, Dennis Mbidde, there are a series of activities lined up to celebrate this landmark achievement.

Dennis Mbidde Ssebugwawo, the chairperson Corporate League

First, will be the Corporate League CEO Dinner, Awards and Fundraiser on Friday, 2nd December 2022 at Nile Hall, Hotel Africana, Kampala.

Then, this will be followed by the Uganda Corporate Marathon and Trade Expo 2022 at Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds, starting 7:30 AM on Sunday, 11th December.

Corporate League swimmers at Hotel Africana, Kampala

Pool Table action at Hotel Africana, Kampala

Details:

The 2022 Uganda Corporate Marathon & Trade Expo will take place on Sunday 11th December at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala starting at 7:30 AM.

The run and fundraiser (at least Shs 1.8 billion is needed) will help transform Bernadette Health Centre II into a hospital 1.

The Bernadette Health Centre II is located in Katoogo trading center, Buhanda sub county, Ntara village in Kitagwenda district.

“The aim/objective in the short-term is to do a facelift of Bernadette Health centre II, set up a modern laboratory, mid-term is to construct a block of 70 beds (Majoring in specialized health services for women particularly Maternity) and long term to make it a hospital” Mbidde reveals.

Former Uganda Cranes international Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba in action for BBS Telefaina at the Corporate League outing of October 2022

The marathon will also be for Fun, leisure, health, fitness, business, work, sport, team building, socializing and networking.

The Corporate League CEO Dinner Awards and fundraiser Ceremony will take place on Friday 2nd December 2022 at Nile Hall, Hotel Africana in Kampala city.

Over 70 CEOs and Heads of Departments will discuss and exchange ideas during the 6-star event with at least 800 high profile guests.

Also, it will be rewarding ceremony for all the companies that took part in the Corporate League for more than 5 years in its 20 years of existence.

The chief guest will be General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Presidential Advisor Special Operations.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Presidential Advisor Special Operations will be chief guest

Also, there will be a debate along the theme; “Promoting Mental Wellness in the workplace’’ at the CEO breakfast fundraiser.

The list for the guest speakers has Prof. John Francis Mugisha, PhD, FAIPH -Vice Chancellor, Cavendish University, Uganda and Hon.Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng Ocero, the Minister of Health.

Other discussants will include Julius Kakeeto –Managing Director Post Bank Uganda and Edgar Byamah –Managing Director KCB Bank.

The guest analysts will be Richard Byarugaba, the Managing Director NSSF and Patron Uganda Corporate League as well as Florence Mawejje – General manager Human Resources Centenary Bank, among others.