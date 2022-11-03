Overview: The advisory board for Union of African Traditional sports and games is inclined towards research, safeguarding and promotion of traditional sports and games must be at the center of a continental policy on culture and sport.

Uganda’s shrewd sports administrator Andrew Byekwaso has been appointed as a member of the Advisory Board for the Union of African Traditional Sports and Games (UATSG) for a year long tenure.

The vastly experienced leader brings his wealth of expertise, leadership skills and knowledge to this Advisory Board that is made up of professionals from different countries around Africa.

The appointment letter signed by the secretary, Chief Michael Shamsu Mustapha confirmed the development.

“Please accept my heartiest congratulations on your appointment as Member – Advisory Board for the Union of African Traditional Sports and Games (UATSG). I am confident that your input and cooperation for the safeguarding and promotion of TSG around Africa will help us achieve great results in the future together. Wishing you the best of luck and we look forward working together” Chief Mustapha’s letter reads in part.

Akadot Primary School headteacher John Charles Erimu receives kit and equipment from Rhinos Athletics Club’s Andrew Byekwaso (right) Credit: Rhinos Athletics Club

Traditional sports and games contribute to the world heritage of sport culture.

Byekwaso, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Sports Uganda Limited – United Kingdom, is one of the two East Africans on this high profile board, with Kenya’s David Onyango, the other.

Nigerian Otunba Olesegun Runsawe is the board chairperson, with Zambia’s Kay Chirwa as the co-chairperson.

The Rapporteur is Boni Nadege Aurore Faoussath from Benin, as the only lady.

Members:

There are seven members on the board to include Byekwaso (Uganda), Onyango (Kenya), Abdoulaye Bamba Mbaye (Senegal), Steven Kaifala (Sierra Leone), Yayah Sacko (Mali), Djibril Kake (Guinea) and a representative from SASCO (South Africa).

The Special Advisory Group refers to the Union of African Traditional Sports and Games (hereinafter referred to as “UATSG”)’s pool of experts with expertise in fields that have relevance with, but not limited to, Traditional Sports and Games.

Selected candidates are appointed as member of the Special Advisory Group (hereinafter referred to as “Special Advisor”) throughout the year. These members are not paid staff of UATSG.

The board is inclined towards research, safeguarding and promotion of traditional sports and games must be at the center of a continental policy on culture and sport.

The Union serves as the continental platform and organization responsible for coordinating Traditional Sports and Games, support their popularization, suggesting of international partners for collaboration, recommendation of initiatives for promotion of UATSG as well as review and suggestion of opinions on articles and writings based on areas of expertise.

The Board:

Chairperson: Otunba Olesegun Runsawe (Nigeria)

Otunba Olesegun Runsawe (Nigeria) Co-Chairperson : Kay Chirwa (Zambia)

: Kay Chirwa (Zambia) Rapporteur: Boni Nadege Aurore Faoussath (Benin)

Members: