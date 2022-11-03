Kenya outsmarted Uganda in a clinical display to register a comprehensive 23-3 victory in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool B match played at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

The Lionesses pinned the Lady Rugby Cranes in their half right from kick-off and the Ugandans had no answers with pressure paying off ten minutes into the game with Ann Goretti grounding at the corner.

Dennis Mwanja’s charges dominated territory and possession, giving Lady Rugby Cranes no room to get out of their half as flyhalf Grace Adhiambo’s territory kicking was superb to pin the Ugandans back each time they tried to advance with the little possession they managed to have.

The Lionesses extended their lead to 8-0 through Goretti who split the uprights off the tee.

Leonard Lubambula’s charges who often lost the ball in contact got some life towards the end of the first half but Kenya’s relentless defense could only allow them two visits in their half.

After recess, the Lionesses went on the offensive straight away and Adhiambo extended the. lead to 11-0 with a drop goal barely ten minutes into the half.

Uganda’s first visit deep into the Kenyan territory resulted in a penalty that the experienced Charlotte Mudoola converted for the team’s only points of the game.

The Lionesses went hunting again with a patient phase play and winger Christabel Lindo took full advantage of a gap that opened up on the right to score at the corner with under 20 minutes to play

Stacy Otieno, who came off the bench, powered over at the stroke of full-time at the posts and Goretti converted to cap a tactically impressive performance from Kenya.

Kenya now qualifies for next year’s Rugby Africa Cup which serves as a qualifier for the inaugural World Women 15s WXV in 2023.