Celebrated Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) safety and security officer, also a CAF security instructor Dixon Bond Okello continues to make a bold mark in his native country, Uganda.

Okello is traversing the entire country to equip various personalities with the stadium safety and security guidelines, tips and key regulations.

The latest stop point was in Mbale city, Eastern Uganda where 54 officials attended a safety and security course.

Managed to conduct a successful club safety and security course which progressed very well. I am glad for the overwhelming turn up since we had more than 50 officials undertake the theory and practical classes on safety and security before, during and after football competitions. This is a programe that I do voluntarily and will spread wings to the entire country Dixon Bond Okello, FIFA & CAF safety and security officer

Dixon Okello Adol talks to Stadium stewards in Cameroon during the 2021 AFCON finals

This day-long practical and theory course was organized by Mbale District Football Association.

Chairperson Majidu Buyinza and the over fifty hundred participates from Eastern region clubs attended this special training.

A number of officials from the Eastern region football association graced the occasion including Director Eastern region competitions Nasur Nandala, Gad Batuse (FUFA youth delegate from Mbale), among others.

Batuse lauded the Mbale District Football Association for organizing the training that is envisaged as a key factor to further improve the beautiful game in this football mad region.

According to Joseph Mukhooli, the president of Eastern Uganda Sports Press Association (EUSPA), all the successful club security officers were awarded certificates at the end of the training.

Mbale City has several clubs in the various tiers of the FUFA pyramid of competitions with Kataka in the FUFA Big League (second league).

Mbale Heroes leads the cast of clubs in the third division, and a host of others are in the fourth and fifth divisions.

Mbale City is unified by the on-going Bamasaaba Bikuuka (Bugisu inter-clans) as well as the FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) football tournaments that lure many crowds together.