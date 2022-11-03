Overview: Uganda Judo national team head coach Janek Novak (from Czech Republic) who is also attached to Police Judo Club believes the competition that involved players from Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other players will help Uganda’s players get crucial skills.

Three Uganda Judoka have successfully returned from Perth city in Australia where they took part in the 2022 Perth Oceania Judo open.

Two players Ivan Bakitya and Zubeda Talikaza (both from Police Judo club) traveled alongside a coach, Ivan Galiwango for the Perth Oceania Open 2022, from 29 October to 30 October in Australia (Perth city).

L-R: Ivan Bakitya_Zubeda Talikaza and Ivan Galiwango at Entebbe International Airport prior to the journey to Perth, Australia

A total of 127 Judoka took part from 32 countries, including Uganda.

Talikaza, 22, was the outstanding player, featuring in three rounds under the middleweight category (70 Kg).

During the first round, she defeated New Zealand’s Ella to progress to the second round.

She fell at the second hurdle to hosts Australia before narrowly losing the third round too to German player to earn 182 World Ranking Points as she finished 7th overall.

“I have gained international exposure and learnt different styles of fighting; to attack and defend. Best of all, I gained world ranking points and ready to get further exposure” Zubeda revealed upon return.

Judo player Talikaza Zubeda

On Tuesday evening, a welcome party was organized at the headquarters of Uganda Judo Federation in Rubaga, the home of Judo in Uganda.

Uganda Ludo Federation president captain Herbert James Musiitwa, flanked by the national team head coach Janek Novak (from Czech Republic), Kenneth Ssekiranda (coach) attended.

L-R: Janek Novak (national head coach), Talikaza Zubeda and Captain Herbert James Musiitwa addressing the media at Rubaga in Kampala

Captain Herbert James Musiitwa with Zubeda Talikaza

“Zubeda and Bakitya represented us well. This is good international exposure for them and limelight for Uganda as the Judo sport continues to grow. The players managed to get world ranking points. I thank the Ministry of Education and Sports as well as the National Council of Sports for the necessary support accorded to the team to travel” Captain Musiitwa noted.

Zubeba Talikaza with another coach Kenneth Ssekiranda

National team head coach Janek Novak who is also attached to Police Judo Club believes the competition that involved players from Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other players will help Uganda’s players get crucial skills.

The tournament in Australia has helped our players a lot because they have got key fighting unique skills and styles from the much exposed players. They return not the same and this helps the clubs and national team to grow further. Janek Novak, Uganda Judo head coach

L-R: Janek Novak, Talikaza Zudeba (middle holding flowers) and Sadam Kato (Judo official in charge of marketing and public relations) at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday, 2nd November 2022

In the ladies’ middleweight (70 kg), Anka Pogacnik from Slovakia won gold.

Australia’s Aoife Coughlan took silver and Marlene Galandi from Germany finished with bronze.

For the men light weight (73 kg) where Bakitya took part, gold went to Martin Hojak (Slovakia).

Frenchman Benjamin Axus claimed silver ad Great Britain’s Eric Ham settled for bronze.

Uganda’s delegation returned home safely and will swiftly turn their attention to other domestic and international tournaments.