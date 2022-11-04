Results

Vipers 3-0 Maroons

Yunus Sentamu scored a second half brace to inspire Vipers to a 3-0 victory over Maroons after Milton Karisa had opened the scores in the first half.

The hosts came into the game under pressure after failing to pick wins in their first two games but it was Maroons who showed early intent with Isaac Mpagi testing Alfred Mudekereza from long range.

The Congolese goalkeeper failed to tame his effort and Fred Amaku skied the rebound inside three minutes.

Sentamu then missed a good chance to put the Venoms into the lead but it wasn’t to be when Karisa with calmness slotted home after Simon Tamale parried Bright Anukani’s free kick into his path.

Frank Tumwesigye Zaga, a replacement for Anukani then set up Sentamu from a questionable free kick and the forward scored with a back heel to send the crowd into frenzy in the 65th minute.

A minute later, the forward sealed his brace with a well worked goal to take the energy out of a resilient Maroons side.

They had chances to score at least a goal but were denied by poor finishing from substitutes Solomon Walusimbi and Samson Kigozi and of course some good goalkeeping from Mudekereza.

The win sees Vipers climb to 12th with four points in three games ahead of their visit to Wakiso Giants on Tuesday November 8.

Maroons are 5th with 8 points from six games and next on menu for them is home game against Blacks Power on November 15.