Tournament:

Kakira Golf Open 2022

Dates:

Thursday, 10 th – Friday, 11 th November – Professionals, Gross Players, Group A players

– Professionals, Gross Players, Group A players Saturday, 12th November – Group B & C men plus Women

Registration fees:

Shs 50,000/=

At Jinja Club, Jinja city

The hole-in-one shot is very enticing to watch in any golf competition.

Often luck combines with skill to have the hole-in-one shot which is very unique to come-by.

The golfing fraternity therefore warmly celebrates the occurrence of this shot that normally comes on many par-three holes.

It is upon this rich background that the organizers for the upcoming 2022 Kakira Golf Open tournament at Jinja club have staked a brand new Toyota Belta car as the prize of the Hole-in-one.

The tournament officially tees off on Thursday, 10th November with the professionals, gross and Group A players.

They will complete their 36 holes action on Friday, 11th November 2022.

Then the rest of the players will join into action on Saturday, 12th November with Group B & C men, seniors as well as the women golfers.

Professional golfer David Kamulindwa Amooti is among the local pros confirmed to take part in the 2022 Kakira Open in Jinja city

The professional kitty is Shs 10,000,000/= that will be shared by the players who make the cut.

Registration per player is fixed at Shs 50,000/=.

There are fabulous prizes and trophies for all the groups; A, B and C for the men as well as A and B (ladies) with the seniors above 55 years of age also set to be rewarded.

According to the Jinja club captain Dr. Fred Magala, over 200 golfers (40 pros and about 160 amateurs) across the country from the different clubs as the host Jinja club, Uganda Golf Club, Namulonge, Palm Valley, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Mbale, Mehta, Entebbe, Kabale, Mbarara, Lira, Arua and elsewhere are all expected to take part.

The tournament is organized by Jinja Club in conjunction with Kakira Sugar and cfao motors.