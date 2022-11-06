Overview: The race course ran as a lollipop going uphill 475 meters (1,558 feet) almost from the jump to a halfway high point. Runners then rocketed back downhill toward a 10.7-kilometer (6.6 miles) finish.

Amazing Thailand World Mountain and Trail Running Championships 2022:

Up & Down

Juniors (Males):

1. Leonard Chemutai (Uganda) – 21:07

2. Caleb Arap Musobo Tungwet (Uganda) – 21:44

3. Denis Kiplangat (Uganda) – 22:18

4. Silas Rotich (Uganda)

Up & Down Event (Women):

1. Rebecca Cheptegei (Uganda) – 46:25

2. Annet Chemengich Chelangat (Uganda) – 46:52

3. Allie Mclaughlin (USA) – 48:31

Uganda has dominated the up and down running during the 2022 World Mountain and Trail championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The East African country had a clean sweep of the juniors male with 1-4 finish.

Leonard Chemutai finished top with a timing of 21:07 ahead of countrymate Caleb Arap Musobo Tungwet (21:44).

Another Ugandan Denis Kiplangat scooped bronze after finishing third with 22:18.

Silas Rotich completed Uganda’s dominance with the fourth place.

In the up and down women race, Uganda had a 1-2 finish with Rebecca Cheptegei (46:25) taking gold ahead of Annet Chemengich Chelangat (46:52). United States of America’s Allie Mclaughlin (48:31) came third to take bronze.

L-R: Annet Chemengich , Rebecca Cheptegei and USA’s Allie Mclaughlin

For the men up and down event, Samuel Kibet ran 40:02 to win gold for Uganda while Kenyan Patrick Kipngeno took silver and Timothy Toroitich scooped bronze with a third place finish of 40:26.

Overall, Uganda were champions. Spain and Italy were second and third respectively.