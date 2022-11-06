Overview: Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo is one of the six players in the 5th position, on 1-over 73.

Safari Tours 2022-2023 (Limuru Leg):

1st Round Leader:

Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 69 Gross

Zimbabwe professional golfer Visitor Mapwanya will take a two stroke lead to the second round of the Safari Tour leg at Limuru country club.

Mapwanya struck 3-under 69 to boss the rest of the field on the opening day.

He is two strokes ahead of Kenya’s CJ Wangai and another Zimbabwe player Nyasha Muyambo.

Both Wangai and Muyambo played 1-under 71.

Kenya’s pro youngster Mutahi Kibugu is level par (72) and lies fourth on the leaderboard.

Mutahi Kibugu played level par (72 gross) during day one at Limuru Country Club on Sunday, 6th November 2022

Ronald Rugumayo is tied for fifth on 1-over 73 alongside 5 other golfers

The other five players are Edwin Mudanyi, Erick Ooko, Dennis Maara (amateur), Edgar Brian (amateur) and Samuel Njoroge.

Silver Opio is tied 24th with 4-over 76 gross, same score as Joshua Seale, Brian Toolit, Dismas Indiza and Abraham Ainamani.

Missed Day 1 Cut:

Five golfers missed the day one cut. Abraham Galgalo (87) and Promise Silla (90) failed with heavy scores.

Greg Snow did not show up whilst Alfred Nandwa and Mathew Omondi withdrew.

The second day of action will be played on Monday, 7th November 2022.

Professional golfers from Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe are in contention for the day two cut.

Top 10 Leaderboard (Round 1):