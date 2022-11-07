Overview: Towering sharp shooter Mary Nuba Cholhok was voted as the fans’ choice player of the 2022 Fast 5 series in New Zealand.

Fast 5 World Series 2022:

Final Table Standings:

Australia South Africa England New Zealand Uganda Jamaica

On their first time of asking, Uganda’s She Cranes did not disappoint at the 2022 Netball Fast Five World Series tournament hosted in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Uganda settled for fifth position with three wins, one against eventual winners Australia, 32-30.

Uganda’s Faridah Kadondi named as the match’s best player in the memorable victory over Australia.

Uganda She Cranes players prior to a game at the Fast 5 Series

Uganda has also defeated Jamaica 33-22 and recorded a 32-10 win over the same opponents in the classification match to take 5th place.

Irene Eyaru was named as the outstanding player in the second win over Jamaica.

The East African country fell 32-49 to the hosts (New Zealand), 34-38 to England and 22-27 to fellow Africans South Africa.

Mary Nuba Cholhok with her award

Towering sharp shooter Mary Nuba Cholhok was voted as the fans’ choice player of the series.

The dance from the She Cranes’ players on the “Babandana” tune of Ugandan musician Grenade was eye-catching before every spectator.

Australia overcame South Africa 34-20 to win the championship.

Hosts New Zealand settled for third place with a 39-25 victory over England.

The Uganda She Cranes eye the 2023 Netball World Cup that will be played between July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town city, South Africa.

She Cranes Results at Fast 5 World Series:

Day 1:

New Zealand 49-32 Uganda

Uganda Uganda 33-22 Jamaica

Jamaica England 38-34 Uganda

Day 2

Uganda 32-30 Australia

Australia Uganda 22-27 South Africa

South Africa Uganda 32-10 Jamaica

Closing matches: