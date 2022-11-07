Tuesday November 8, 2022
- Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm
After winning their first game last week, Gaddafi host desperate Soltilo Bright Stars at Kakindu eager to build on that.
Gaddafi beat Busoga United for their first win in a week Bright Stars were beaten for the first time when they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Villa at Kavumba.
“Our last week has given us big motivation,” said Wasswa Bbosa. “We are now confident and will take that into the game against another tough side in Bright Stars,” he added.
His opposite number Asaph Mwebaze is keen on ending a winless run that has seen his side draw five times.
“It’s high time we put a ‘W’ on the board and it’s the target against Gaddafi,” said Mwebaze.
The visitors are boosted by the return of forward Sam Ssenyonjo and the Stars’ gaffer says he will play a part in the game.
Head to Head
Last season, either team won their respective home encounters and those are the only two times they have met.
Other fixtures
Tuesday 08th November 2022
Wednesday 09th November 2022
Friday 11th November 2022
Saturday 12th November 2022
- Onduparaka FC Vs Busoga United FC, Bombo Military Ground-Bombo (2:00 pm), Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)
- URA FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground-Mukono (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV