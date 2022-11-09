KCCA FC finally registered victory on the road, after overcoming UPDF FC in a closely contested encounter played on Wednesday in Bombo.

Muhammad Kagawa Ssenoga scored the lone goal of the game that saw either side finish with ten men.

The decisive moment of the game came as early as the 11th minute with Ssenoga striking home, his first in KCCA FC colors.

KCCA FC had experienced defender Denis Iguma sent off for an off-the-ball incident against Ibrahim Magandazi ten minutes into the second half.

Moments later, Mangadazi was also sent off for two reckless challenges on Rogers Mato.

First, he was booked for a hand in Mato’s face and when the free kick was given, Magandazi had a similar challenge from the resultant free-kick prompting referee Rajab Bakasambe to ditch out the second booking and thus send him for early showers.

UPDF FC will have to rue the numerous chances created especially in the closing stages when KCCA opted to sit back.

Victory takes KCCA FC to third place on 12 points, two behind leaders BUL FC with the former having a game in hand.

On the other hand, UPDF FC dropped to 12th place with five points collected after seven games.