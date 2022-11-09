Wednesday November 9, 2022

Bombo Military Barracks Grounds 4pm

KCCA make a short trip to Bombo to take on hosts UPDF looking for their points away from home.

The Kasasiro have been magnificent at Lugogo winning all three games but have lost all away trips.

They face a depleted army side that has no forwards Abasi Kyeyune and Rogers Mugisha plus defender Samson Kigozi who are away with the national U-20 team in Sudan.

Morley Byekwaso understands the importance of starting to win away games and has urged his charges to start so at Bombo.

“We have a good record against UPDF but it is not about the history. What matters is how we shall perform against UPDF tomorrow,” he told the club website.

“They are home and will want to get back to winning ways. But we are very set to face them, we want to get our first win on the road and we have prepared well to get that.”

The visitors also miss Brian Majwega (illness), Hassan Jurua, Muhammad Shaban and Filbert Obenchan but have Said Mayanja back in the team.

Head to Head

In the past 10 league meetings, KCCA have won 7. [L1, D2]

The Kasasiro are unbeaten against UPDF in the previous eight meetings.

UPDF’s last win over KCCA came at Lugogo in April 2016