Friday November 11, 2022

Akibua stadium, Lira 4pm

Newly promoted Blacks Power dare to stun champions Vipers when the two sides face off in a league game at Akibua stadium, Lira on Friday.

The hosts are yet to pick maximum points in their maiden topflight campaign and have lost four of the six games played so far.

However, they have looked an improved side under Hussein Mbalangu and will probably ask a few questions to the Venoms who are yet to hit top form.

Vipers come into the game with only five points from four games and have picked just one victory in the process.

In their last league outing at Wakiso Giants, they needed a second half scrappy goal from defender Hilary Mukundane to salvage a draw.

The goals are not coming smoothly with the Venoms failing to score in four games so far in all competitions.

Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa and Cromwell Rwothomio will still be the players with a task to unlock the hosts’ backline with Murushid Jjuuko and Hilary Mukundane keeping things tight at the back.

Blacks Power are second from bottom with two points while Vipers are 10th with three points more although the Lira based side have played two more games.