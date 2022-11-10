Police FC fought hard to secure all three points against Kyetume FC in a FUFA Big League clash on Thursday at Kavumba Recreation Centre, Wakiso.

The encounter was the early kickoff on matchday four of the second division. The game kicked off at 2PM (Local time).

Herman Wasswa’s early strike was the difference in the closely contested game.

The striker converted from the spot in in the 9th minute and the goal eventually turned out to be decider of the game.

Emmanuel Mugume was brought down in the box by Kyetume FC captain Charles Musoke.

Wasswa calmed his nerves to score from the resultant penalty with his effort from 12 yards going above Goalkeeper Mutwalibu Magoloofa.

Victory takes Police FC to ten points from five games while Kyetume FC stay in the relegation zone with three points garnered from four points.