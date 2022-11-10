Kitara FC made their intentions of returning to the top flight league clear with a commanding win over NEC FC on Thursday.

Prior to the game, the two teams were level on points (ten) and unbeaten.

However, Kitara showed their might, winning 2-0 in the game played at the Kigaya Primary School Playground.

Two second half goals from David Kasaija and Edson Agondeze guided the Mark Twinamasiko coached side to victory.

Kitara therefore occupy top spot with 13 points two above second placed Mbarara City who defeated Kataka FC.

On the other hand, the loss saw NEC drop to third place.

In the other games played, Police FC edged Kyetume 1-0 in Kavumba, Adjumani registered their first win, overcoming Booma FC while Jinja North United saw off Soroti City FC.

Elsewhere, Ndejje University drew goalless against Calvary FC while Luweero United were 1-0 winners over Lugazi FC.

The final game of matchday five will be played on Friday between Kaaro Karungi and Northern Gateway FC.