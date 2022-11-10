Overview: A total of 42 golf professionals including a lady, Flavia Namakula are in action for the 2022 Kakira Golf Pro open in Jinja city

Kakira Golf Pro Open 2022:

Day 1: Thursday, 10th November

Jinja club, Jinja city

The opening round for the 2022 Jinja Golf professional open will be played on Thursday, 10th June at the 9-hole facility that is situated along the banks of River Nile in Jinja city.

A total of 42 professionals will tee off as the quest to bargain for the Shs 10,000,000 commences immediately.

Twin brothers Grace Ocici Onito and Emmanuel Opio Onito return to action on a familiar home ground.

The duo, sons of the legendary Sadi Onito missed the recently held Tusker Malt Uganda golf open held at Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort and Spa.

Ocici will tee off at 11:20 am alongside the on form Ronald Rugumayo and Gerald Kabuye.

Rugumayo was the best Ugandan performer in the Uganda Open as he finished joint second alongside Simon Ngige Mburu behind winner Robson Chinhoi.

He has been in Kenya for the Limuru Safari Tour leg where he finished 10th; also making the treasured cut.

Opio Onito will drive off at 12:50 PM with the Entebbe club duo of Davis Kato and Silver Opio.

Other Jinja club members as Fred Wanzala, Grace Kasango will give their best shot forward.

Other professionals in contention for 10,000,000 kitty are Deo Akope, Herman Deco Mutebi, David Kamulindwa Amooti, Adolf Muhumuza, Gaita Rodell Tadeo, Ronnie Bulenga, Martin Ochaya, Phillip Kasozi, Becca Mwanje, James Koto, Henry Lujja among others.

Flavia Namakula is the only lady pro in action.

Day two for the professional golfers as well as gross players will be held on Friday, 11th November 2022.

The rest of the field will play on Saturday, also the crowning day.