Overview: There is a lot to play for in the remaining 18 holes to make 36 during round two action on Friday, 11th November 2022. The main pressure group of Ronald Rugumayo, Silver Opio and Brian Toolit swings off at 9:00 AM.

2022 Kakira Golf Pro Open:

Joint Leaders:

Ronald Rugumayo: 69 (-3)

Silver Opio: 69 (-3)

It is a very close contest after the first 18 holes of action for the 2022 Kakira Golf pro open at the 9-hole Jinja club.

The top eight golfers were all under one after round one of action on Thursday, November 10, 2022 played after an early morning down-pour.

Ronald Rugumayo and Silver Opio, fresh from the Safari Tour leg at Limuru Golf and Country club in Kenya share the summit position with 3-under 69 gross apiece.

The duo is followed by three golfers with 2-under 70; Vincent “Araali” Byamukama, Deo Akope and Brian Toolit.

Ronald Rugumayo

Deo Akope is joint third with -2 (70)

Dennis Anguyo is tied for 6th

Three other golfers are tied in the 6th place with 1-under 71; Denis Anguyo, Ismail Muhammod and Rodell Gaita.

Towering Grace Kasango struck level (72 gross) and lies 9th on the leaderboard after round one.

Four golfers are tied in the 10th position with +1 (73); David Kamulindwa Amooti, Martin Ochaya, Herman Deco Mutebi and Abraham Ainamani.

David Kamulindwa Amooti places his ball before putting. He was runners up

Herman Deco Mutebi

There is a lot to play for in the remaining 18 holes to make 36 during round two action on Friday, 11th November 2022.

The earliest group tees off at 7 AM with Lawrence Muhenda and Emma Ogwang; these will be followed by Davis Kato and Tom Jjingo at 7:10 AM.

The main pressure group of Rugumayo, Opio and Toolit swings off at 9:00 AM.

Flavia Namakula will tee off round 2 at 8 AM alongside Gerald Kabuye and Fred Wanzala

Fred Wanzala

The second pressure group (Deo Akope, Dennis Anguyo and Vincent Byamukama) tees off at 8:50 AM whilst the third pressure group (Ismail Muhamood, Tadeo Rodell Gaita and Phillip Kasozi) will commence by 8:40 AM.

Phillip Kasozi is in the third pressure group which tees off at 8:40 AM alongside Ismail Muhamood, and Tadeo Rodell Gaita

Kakira Sugar is the main sponsor of this tournament with CFAO Motors, the other partner.

The championship will climax on Saturday, 12th November 2022.

Top 10 Leaderboard: