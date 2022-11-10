Cameroon Indomitable Lions Head Coach Rigobert Song has named the final 26 man-squad that will represent the African nation at Qatar 2022.

Song has maintained the key and experienced players on the team including Napoli on form star Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, goalkeeper Andre Onana, Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi.

See more Liste des 26 #LionsIndomptables qui iront défendre les couleurs du Cameroun à la Coupe du Monde FIFA Qatar 2022.



PRÉPARATIFS DE LA COUPE DU MONDE FIFA QATAR 2022#CMRJAM | #FRIENDLY | #FIFAWC2022 | #QATAR2022 | #ALLEZLESLIONS | #LETSROARTOGETHER | #INDOMPTABLES pic.twitter.com/lwa6mWrUOZ — Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) November 9, 2022

The two local based players are Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport) and Jerome Mbekeli (Colombe Sportive) and there is also a return for forward Christian Bassogog who plies his trade in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenhua.

The Indomitable Lions will fly to Abu Dhabi this Thursday 10 November to begin their preparation for the World Cup.

Cameroon’s Qatar 2022 squad

Goalkeepers Devis Epassy (Abha Club) Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille) Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

Defenders Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes) Enzo Ebosse (Udinese) Collins Fai (Al Tai) Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union) Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika) Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders) Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes)

Midfielders Martin Hongla (Verona) Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos) Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96) Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen) Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Attackers Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr) Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua) Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich) Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport) Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne) Jerome Ngom (Colombe Sportive du Sud Officie) Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas) Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne) Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais)

Cameroon’s Group Games

Vs Switzerland (24.11.22)

Vs Serbia (28.11.22)

Vs Brazil (02.12.22)

Catch all Cameroon’s World Cup games on GOTV