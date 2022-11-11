Vipers SC secured their second win of the season after claiming a hard-fought victory over Blacks Power FC.

The game played at Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira City on Friday saw the Venoms secure a 1-0 win.

Right back Ashraf Mandela scored the lone goal of the game, converting a second half penalty.

Blacks Power despite having a torrid start to the season posed a big threat to the visitors.

And for long spells, they ably competed until the decisive moment that came in the 74th minute.

Vipers were awarded a penalty 14 minutes from time when a Blacks Power defender held a goal bound ball.

Mandela made no mistake to score from the resultant penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Victory sends Vipers to 8th place with as many points while Blacks Power remain second from bottom on two points.