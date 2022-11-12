Overview: Whereas St Lawrence University is eyeing their first trophy, UMU will be going for the second.

2022 Pepsi University Football League (Final):

Saturday, 12th November

St Lawrence University Vs Uganda Martyrs, Nkozi (3 PM)

Third Place : Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Vs Uganda Christian University , Mukono (12 PM)

: Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Vs Uganda Christian University , Mukono (12 PM) Venue: MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

The MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala will be the center of attraction on Saturday, 12th November 2022 as the curtains for the 10th edition of the Pepsi University Football League are majestically brought down.

The two closing matches of the tournament shall be played. First, the game to determine the third placed team between Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and Uganda Christian University (UCU), Mukono will kick off at noon.

Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi players celebrate a goal

St Lawrence University against MUBS in the semi-finals

This will be followed by the grand-finale between St Lawrence University ad Uganda Martyrs’ Nkozi at 3 PM.

To advance to the final, St Lawrence University eliminated MUBS 5-1 on aggregate after two legs as Uganda Martyrs’ Nkozi needed a 5-3 post-match penalty victory to skid past UCU since the aggregate score was tied 1 goal apiece.

The final will be handled by FUFA referee George Nkurunzziza before hundreds of fans.

FUFA Referee George William Nkurunziza on duty

Whereas St Lawrence University is eyeing their first trophy, UMU will be going for the second.

The game is too close to call and the better prepared team on the day (technically and tactically) is most likely to smile home with the trophy.

Normally, in such matches, the small details separate the victors from the losers owing to the fact that both teams have done their home-work right.

St Lawrence University which is coached by Davis Nnono Ssozi will bank on the expertise of the goal scoring machine Bruno Bunyaga.

A player at Bushenyi Veterans (Western regional league) and Buddu Ssaza (Buganda Masaza football tournament), Bunyaga has has scored a dozen goals coming to the final of

Bunyaga will get the supply of the balls from a swift midfielder in Bulancher Mulamba, Fahad Aniku, Michael Kayongo and the diligent skipper Umar Kayemba.

Davis Nnono Ssozi, St Lawrence University head coach

“We shall be down to earth. This is a final. Any mistake is punished and there is no time to correct. We have a strategy to finish off our opponents that I have discussed with the players” Ssozi, a CAF “C” licensed tactician reveals.

Team Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi is led by head coach Eric Kisuze.

Kisuze will pray that Sunny Kaija, Joseph Kayondo, Kennedy Kasozi and Ivan “Kanda” Agamile replicates the form he has had in the group stages and knock out round.

UMU’s Masuude Kafumbe against UCU’s Allan Opio in Mukono. Kafumbe is the fulcrum of play for team Uganda Martyrs Credit: John Batanudde

Their team captain Masuudi Kafuumbe is that stylish bow-legged play-maker ready to crack open even the meanest of defenders lined up.

“We come to the finals to win the game. The preparations have been done and we hope to gallantly play for glory” Kisuze noted.

Eric Kisuze, Head coach UMU

This league has been played since 2012 with special rules barring FUFA Big League (second division) and Uganda Premier League (first division) players.

A number of players over the years have matured and being identified for the clubs and national team duties as Yasser Mugerwa (Nkumba University), Isma Kawawulo (MUBS), Joshua Letti Lubwama (Makerere University), Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Ndejje and Makerere Universities), Nicholas Kabonge (Kampala University), among others.

This championship is organized by Red Rhino sports group under the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) with Crown Beverages Limited (Pepsi brand) as the anchor sponsors.

Other partners include Nivana and the different participating universities.