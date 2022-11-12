Saturday Results

Onduparaka 0-1 Busoga United

URA 1-0 Arua Hill

URA returned to winning ways by edging Arua Hill 1-0 in Nakisunga on Saturday.

Dickson Kigongo scored late in the second half to give the hosts all three points that put an end to Arua Hill’s unbeaten start to the season an implication that no team has a zero in the loss column at the moment.

The tax collectors came into the game on the back of two winless games and aware that nothing but all three points could ease pressure on Sam Timbe and his staff.

Following a goalless first half, the tax men scored with eleven minutes to the clock with substitute Kigongo connecting well to slot home off Derrick Ndahiro ball from a corner.

URA now climb to seventh on the table with nine points in seven games and will host giants KCCA next on November 19 in the next game.

Arua Hill who visit Vipers on Tuesday next week remain sixth with 10 points with only five games played so far.

Elsewhere, Laban Tibita scored in the 69th minute to hand Busoga United maximum points off hosts Onduparaka in the early kick off at Bombo.

The result elevates Busoga to 11th position with six points while Onduparaka stays at the table’s base with only one point.

Busoga United’s next game is at home to seven time champions Express FC on Wednesday next week while Ondu return to action a day earlier at Soltilo Bright Stars.