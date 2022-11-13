Overview: Bognor Regis Town (The Rocks) moved to the 15th position in the Isthmian premier table, a perfect response after a disappointing 2-0 slip on the road at Margate the previous weekend. They host Haywards Heath this coming Tuesday in the Sussex senior cup at Nyewood Lane (7:45 PM)

Isthmian Premier League 2022:

Bognor Regis Town 3-2 Corinthian-Casuals

At one time, Corinthian Casuals trailed 2 goals down to the Bognor Regis Town before close to 656 spectators at the famous Nyewood Lane.

With such a result, more over at home, there was belief that a tangible result of maximum points could be secured.

The Corinthian-Casuals rallied back into the game and made it 2-all at a given stage.

By close of business after 90 minutes, Bognor Regis Town who are christened as the “Rocks” indeed won the contest 3-2.

The architects of this memorable come-back entailed Ugandan born forward Nathan Odokonyero, Alfie Bridgman and Calvin Davies.

Odokonyero and Bridgman gave the home side the comfortable 2-0.

As early as the fourth minute, Odokonyero netted the opening goal past goalkeeper Seymour.

James Crane’s ball forward was headed inadvertently into danger by Ryan Green straight into the path of Odokonyero, who sped in before coolly placing the ball into the net.

On 38 minutes, Odokonyero turned provider after squaring the ball across the area to Bridgman for the simplest of all tap-ins to lead 2-0 by the mandatory half time recess.

Luke Stokoe got a brace to paste worry-lines across the faces of every Bognor Regis Town players, coaches and other officials, ardent fans as well as parents.

The first of Stokoe’s goals arrived on 57 minutes when Whyte’s pass back to Steward fell short as the goalkeeper tried to clear the ball but Stokoe got in the way and it ricocheted off him into the net.

Eight minutes later, the equalizer came. Stokoe burst through and from 25 yards out, hit a shot low and hard.

Goalkeeper Steward had hand onto it but it found the back of the net nevertheless.

But, it was not done. With about to 20 minutes left on the clock, Davies’ free-kick went in to seal the win.

With an awkward bounce off the turf, the ball rolled to the net.

There was hesitation to celebrate as the assistant referee had a flag up for off-side (Crane and Paterson were both in the forbidden area) but after deliberation, the goal stood since no other players got a touch onto the ball.

Odokonyero had a chance to grab a brace but his well-timed volley on 87 minutes flew wide of the goal.

Bognor Regis Town endured a nervy climax after six minutes of additional time were played.

In Pipe-line:

Bognor Regis Town will host Haywards Heath this coming Tuesday in the Sussex senior cup at the Nyewood Lane (7:45 PM).