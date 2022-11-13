Twenty years after reaching the quarterfinals on their debut, Senegal are back on Asian soil for the World Cup in Qatar with a lot of optimism.

The reigning African champions are placed in a relatively easier group as compared to fellow continent representatives with hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands.

Unlike 2002 when they played in Japan/South Korea with many unknowns, they head to Qatar with star names in Sadio Mane, Idrisa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sar, and Edouard Mendy among others.

In addition, they have a stable coaching staff led by legend Aliou Cisse who has been in charge since 2015.

Aliou Cisse

Coach – Aliou Cisse

“The coach is a real leader of men. We are his troops. The fact that he was an international and the captain as well gives him credibility and we drink in every word he has to say,” says defender Abdou Diallo about Cisse.

The gaffer has been in charge for seven years now and has improved Senegal at every tournament he has managed guiding the team to their Afcon title early this year.

Cisse was the skipper at the team’s first appearance at the World Cup in 2002 and it’s no surprise that he will be leading his national team on their Qatari adventure.

Kalidou Koulibaly was a rock at the back for Senegal

Captain – Kalidou Koulibaly

The Chelsea defender is a real leader at the back and plays with calmness and composure.

Koulibaly brings about a calming effect on the Lions of Teranga defence and he will be very key in putting the tactics of the coach to work.

Key Player – Sadio Mane

Despite being an injury doubt for the tournament, Mane has been named in the squad which shows how important he is to the team.

Sadio Mane

The Bayern München forward is one with the versatility to lead the line through the middle but also play as a forward through wide areas.

He can score and create goals and his presence on the pitch attracts opponents to him which can enable his teammates to enjoy spaces in the final third to hurt opponents.

“He’s a key player,” said Diallo as quoted by Fifa.com. “He’s the man that makes the difference and wins us a lot of matches. We’ve got a really intense month coming up with the World Cup. We need players who can win games with a flash of genius, and Sadio is one of them.”

Senegal World Cup History

Qatar will only be the third time the Lions of Teranga play at the world cup after 2002 and 2018.

2002 remains the greatest in history for them as they matched the best-ever performance by reaching the quarterfinals.

Senegal’s Papa Bouba Diop celebrates scoring against France (Photo by Tony Marshall/EMPICS via Getty Images)

Enroute to that, they stunned holders France, beat Sweden and were only stopped by Turkey in extra time.

They didn’t qualify until 2018 in Russia when they finished joint second in the group with Japan but were only eliminated by the fair play rule on account of six yellow cards against Japan’s four.

Senegal Group Fixtures

November 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama stadium

November 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama stadium

November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal – Khalifa International stadium

All Senegal games will be broadcast live on GOTV Uganda

The Full Squad

SEOUL – MAY 31: El Hadji Diouf of Senegal in action during the France v Senegal Group A, World Cup Group Stage match played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea on May 31, 2002. Senegal won the match 1-0. (Photo by Gary M Prior/Getty Images)

Goalkeepers

Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers)

Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes)

Eduoard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders

Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan)

Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos)

Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig)

Ismail Jakobs (Monaco)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)

Formose Mendy (Amiens)

Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis)

Midfielders

Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano)

Krepin Diatta (Monaco)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton)

Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest)

Mamadou Loum (Reading)

Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City)

Moustapha Name (Pafos FC)

Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards