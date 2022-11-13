Overview: Since inception, the old students of St Mary’s College Kisubi have optimally utilized The SMACK League as an avenue to meet to network, socialise, exercise and best of all, rekindle the old fond memories while at this gallant institution founded in 1906.

The SMACK League Season V:

Match Day 19 (Selected Results):

Zulus 5-2 Outkasts

Outkasts Block Owners 2-0 Devils

Devils Mama Teo 2-0 Viklings

The curtains for the Guinness sponsored famous SMACK League were gracefully brought down on Sunday, 13 November 2022 at Legends Rugby grounds in Naguru, Kampala city.

The Zulus team (class of 2009) was crowned as champions with 43 points, one better than Block Owners (class of 2002).

There was a befitting climax for this league which brings together the old students at St. Mary’s College, Kisubi.

Coming to the final games of the season (on match day 19), the title was down to the wire between Zulus and Block Owners.

Zulus started as favourites since they had 40 points with a point advantage over the Block Owners.

They needed maximum points that they gallantly worked out for, recovering from a goal down to humiliate Outkasts 5-2.

Gyaviira Nkurunungi gave the Outkasts an early goal to give hope to Block Owners.

Perhaps, Zulus preyed back into the game with the equalizer off Emmanuel Ssekandi.

Ronald Mujuzi, Raymond Tumuhimbiza, John Kimuli and Bonny Mugabo added the other goals to spark wild celebrations.

Outkasts’ second consolation goal was netted by Victor Kigonya.

Meanwhile, Block Owners edged the Devils 2-0 with goals from the immensely gifted Steven Ddungu and Abasi Kaluya winning the day for the class of 2002.

The victory could however keep them in second place and take the silver medals.

In some of the other games played, the veterans Mama Teo shocked Viklings 2-0.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga, the brand manager of Guinness witnessed the climax of these games.

Mutamuliza lauded the organizers for the great effort to have a successful championship as she recommitted UBL’s support to this tournament.

“I want to thank the organizers of the SMACK League for this wonderful event that has run for a period of more than six months. In a special way, I thank the teams, leaders and the players. As UBL under the Guinness, we commit our support towards this tournament in the subsequent editions” Mutamuliza revealed.

Hillary Ainomugisha, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The SMACK League appreciated the players, the different teams, all sponsors and partners as well as the respective team sponsors.

“It has been a wonderful journey moved since match day one. I thank all the teams, players, sponsors and partners for the SMACK League, as well as the individual team sponsors. We keep going stronger and better” Ainomugisha remarked.

The SMACK League has been often used as a platform to create opportunities, keep fit and give back to community.

Varying outstanding personalities and teams were rewarded with certificates, plaques, medals and trophies.

Music diva Azawi was among the entertainers on the crowning night.