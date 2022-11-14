Tuesday November 15, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Roberto Oliviera couldn’t hide his delight at welcoming back Bright Anukani as Vipers wait to battle Arua Hill in the league on Tuesday.

The creative spark in the Venoms midfield missed the last two away games to Wakiso Giants and Blacks Power and it was clear the team lacked imagination.

“He is a very important for me and the team,” said Brazilian Oliviera.

Anukani was spotted in training along with Olivier Osomba who missed the trip to Lira on Friday due to malaria.

However, there was no sight of Livingstone Mulondo, Paul Mucureezi and Lumala Abdu who remain side-lined.

Against Arua Hill, the hosts will hope to win back to back games for the first time this season and climb up the table from 9th position where they currently sit with eight points from nine games.

“We are taking each game at a time but want to win and move up the table because we belong to the top,” midfielder Siraje Sentamu said.

The visitors, managed by ex-Ugandan international Livingstone Mbabazi are yet to pick maximum points on the road and were beaten 1-0 by URA in their last outing on Saturday.

Head to Head

The only two previous meetings have ended with one win each and that has come at home.