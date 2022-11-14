Tuesday November 15, 2022

Kavumba Recreation Grounds – 4pm

Soltilo Bright Stars and Onduparaka face off at Kavumba on Tuesday with either desperate to pick their first victory of the season.

The hosts have lost their previous two games on the bounce after drawing five in a row and that has put new coach Asaph Mwebaze under pressure.

The Caterpillars, at the base of the log after six games with just one point are even worse with three defeats and as many stalemates.

See more 🎥 VIDEO 🎥



Skipper Nelson Senkatuka speaking ahead of that important home match against Onduparaka FC tomorrow.#SBSat25



Full Interview 👇 👇 https://t.co/todCdecbEC pic.twitter.com/uwRKyt36Zz — SOLTILO Bright Stars FC (@BrightStarsFC) November 14, 2022

“We need to put a ‘W’ on board,” insists Mwebaze who side lie 12th on five points, just three above the red zone.

He will hope his forwards Nelson Ssenkatuka and Sam Ssenyonjo are in fine mood to put away the chances his side normally creates.

They are boosted by the return of left back Ssemayange and winger Kasinde who have been with the Hippos in Sudan although it remains unclear whether they will be thrown into fray immediately on return.

Head to Head

Bright Stars hold a slight advantage in the previous eleven meetings with four wins. [L3, D5]

However, Onduparaka has won their last two visits to Bright Stars including last season.