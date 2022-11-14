Overview: The professional kitty is Shs 10,000,000 that will be shared amongst the different pros who make the treasured cut.

Tournament: 2022 Kinyara Golf Open:

Categories : Amateurs, Ladie, Seniors & Professionals

: Amateurs, Ladie, Seniors & Professionals Dates : 25 th & 26 th November

: 25 & 26 November Mode of play : Medal

: Medal Venue: At Kinyara Golf Club, Bujenje

The Ugandan golfing fraternity will turn their focus and attention to the 2022 Kinyara Open at the 9-hole Kinyara Golf Club, Bujenje in Masindi.

Amateurs, professionals and senior golfers will all be accommodated in this two day’s championship sponsored by Kinyara sugar works.

The gross players in the amateurs’ cluster will play for 18 holes as the professionals go for 36 holes.

The rest of the categories in the different groups; A, B and C for both gender will play 18 holes as well as the senior golfers above 55 years of age.

Prizes:

The professional kitty is Shs 10,000,000 that will be shared amongst the different pros who make the treasured cut.

There will be prizes for the rest of the outstanding golfers in all the different categories.

David Kamulindwa Amooti

“I am in training for the Kinyara open (professionals). I want to better my scores scored at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Open and at the Kakira open.” David Kamulindwa Amooti revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Kamulindwa made the cut at both championships and anticipates another brave performance in Masindi.

As the golfing calendar for the year 2022 comes to a climax, the golfers will therefore look to the Kinyara open as another opportune moment to play in an upcountry course away from Kampala and Wakiso.

This follows a grueling October where the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Open championship series took center stage at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo.

The golfers were also spolit for choice on the weekend of 11th and 12th November 2022 with three different tournaments in Entebbe, Jinja and Namulonge.

In Entebbe, there was the Uganda Golf Club – Entebbe Club socialization tournament, Jinja had the 2022 Kakira tournament and the Marylouise Simkins memorial club hosted the second edition of the Equity Namulonge open.

The Kinyara Open is one of the most eagerly awaited events on the calendar of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU).

This championship is headlined by Kinyara Sugar Limited as the anchor sponsor.

The rest of the partners include; ICEA Lion Group, Liasion Group, Sanlam Insurance, Goldstar Insurance and MUA.