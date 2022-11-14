Overview: Former Uganda Cranes international Jimmy Jacob Muguwa battled the Dementia disease for close to a decade until he succumbed on 7th September 2022 was laid to rest two days later in Kihande cell, Masindi.

Former Uganda Cranes forward Jimmy Jacob “Muguwa” Mugha (1954 to 2022) will definitely be remembered in the rich history archives of Uganda’s football.

He was born in Masindi, Uganda but grew up at his grandfather’s home in Mombasa, Kenya from where he moved to Mulago.

Jimmy Muguwa | Credit: John Batanudde

Muguwa breathed his last in Masindi on a dark Wednesday of 7th September 2022 after a long period of ill-health.

Like the case for many retired sportsmen (footballers per say), Muguwa died a pauper and miserable following an epoch of abject poverty and rejection.

“We live to remember Jimmy Muguwa’s life and legacy as a footballer who brought smiles to the souls and faces of many. He was an exciting player to watch. He had unrivalled work ethic, talent and versatility since he could play all the forward positions with ease.” Godfrey Nyola, a former Express player and coach reveals.

Muguwa on coaching duties

Muguwa was born to John Mugenzomu and Edranicho Nansubuga in 1954.

His long football journey started in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya.

As a child, he picked interest in football at the age of six and served football for the entire life he lived on earth.

In the early days, he joined Hudson Bay, his village team. Later, he joined Faisal Football Club, whose signing fee he used to facilitate his move back to Uganda in 1971.

In Uganda, he stayed at Mulago and the family home was just a stone throw away from the hospital playground where he used to play football with among others, Jimmy Kirunda, Fred Sserwada, Ibrahim Magala, Emma Mugerwa and John Lubogo.

Jimmy Muguwa in a Kanzu | Credit: URN

At Mulago, he played for a village side, called Santos. He then joined Lint FC in 1971, second tier UCB in 1975.

He played for more than a dozen teams but finally chose to join the mighty club Express FC, captaining the club from 1983 – 1984.

“Muguwa belongs to the creme de la creme of Ugandan football. A Uganda Cranes great, he is one of the few star players to immensely succeed on the touchline.” Journalist Hassan Badru Zziwa spoke of the late Muguwa.

Muguwa won the Uganda Cup (previously Kakungulu Cup) in 1985, scoring the nail cracker as Express overcame their traditional arc- rivals KCC (now rebranded to KCCA) 3-1.

Muguwa believed and loved Express to the brim. He thus led the club to one of its biggest successes in history, and allegedly made Express more famous than Amin (in the mid-nineties).

The Wankulukuku based lads lifted the League scuddeto (Uganda Premier League) and the Uganda Cup) in 1995, under Muguwa as the coach.

Express FC players and officials with the Jimmy Muguwa potrait | Credit: Express FC

He was behind the beautiful football (Square pass) that FC (Express) played in the mid-nineties inspiring men like Serbian Dragan Popadic, who from 1996 made Express more famous and respected.

Muguwa also played for the Uganda Cranes between 1976 and 1982.

He was part of the 1978 squad that played at the Africa Cup finals in Ghana as Uganda Cranes lost 2-1 to the hosts in the final.

He retired from active football in 1986 and was granted a football coaching course in Germany.

“He was a good game reader and so intelligent.” Journalist Robert Mugagga remarked.

Muguwa coached Mukungwa of Rwanda, Express FC, Police FC and once acted as Uganda Cranes assistant coach.

Express FC players and officials with the Jimmy Muguwa portrait | Credit: Express FC Media

It should be recalled that he the head coach when Express reached the semi-finals of CAF Champions League when they were eliminated by Orlando Pirates, of South Africa.

“He loved and served Express more than any other club.” Nyola adds.

Upon retirement, Nyola worked as a “consultant” on a couple of football matters but lived in misery and rejection.

He worked as a cleaner at the old Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium (before renovation) before he became very ill and returned to his native Masindi town.

Muguwa battled the Dementia disease for close to a decade until he succumbed on 7th September 2022 was laid to rest two days later in Kihande cell, Masindi.

Jimmy Muguwa casket

“He (Muguwa) was influential for the National Team (Uganda Cranes) and well known for his coaching abilities that made him become the first coach to guide Express FC to the CAF Champions League semifinals in 1995.He was also a great player with Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB FC) and Express FC during his active days as a football player.” FUFA eulogized upon his death.

Football will forever miss Jimmy Muguwa.

[Additional reports by Robert Mugagga, Hassan Badru Zziwa, FUFA & Express FC]