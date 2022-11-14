

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba have finally made it to the victor’s list on their full season in Tanzania with a victory in the fifth round of the championship in Arusha Rally on Sunday.

The Moil Rally Team was in charge throughout topping four of the six stages to clinch victory in 1 hour 12 minutes and 19 seconds.

It was their fifth event in Tanzania this season and they have accumulated 67 points toward the championship.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

“This victory has been long-awaited. We have always felt we could win an event in Tanzania, but mechanical issues have always kept us short of that. But we are happy we made it finally.

“It is a very important win for the whole team and our sponsor Moil and we hope to maintain it on top in the season finale next month,” said Yasin Nasser.

Having won the 2019 Uganda national championship and a regional ARC2 title last year, Yasin chose to concentrate on the championship in Tanzania this year.

“Tanzania is home, and also the home of my sponsors. We thought taking on the competition in Tanzania will be worthy for the whole team and the sponsors,” he added.

Manveer Birdi came second while Tufail Amin sealed the podium in third.