Blacks Power finally know how victory in top flight football tastes after overcoming Maroons FC on Tuesday in Luzira.

The Lira based side who have endured a frustrating start to life in Uganda Premier League but eventually got their first win on Tuesday in Luzira.

A brilliant start to the game saw Blacks Power take the lead as early as the seventh minute through Dickens Okwir who tapped home from Francis Onekalit’s delivery.

The lead was however short lived with the Prison Warders levelling matters seven minutes later through Solomon Walusimbi.

Blacks Power were never fazed and kept making attempt after attempt. The efforts later paid off dividends with Mike Siwu and Simon Peter Otto scoring before the break.

Siwu converted from the spot two minutes after the half hour mark to restore parity before Otto stretched the lead in the 37th minute.

Despite efforts from the hosts in the second stanza, Blacks Power showed resolve and had goalkeeper Emmanuel Odongkora to thank for the numerous saves that earned him the man of the match accolade.

Victory however doesn’t move Black Power out of the drop zone and remain second from bottom with five points while Maroons FC stay 10th on the table with 8 points.