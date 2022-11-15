Overview: The Venice Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Ranking and it is worldwide recognized and Bronze Label certificated by IAAF, and Gold Label by FIDAL.

2022 Venice Marathon:

Gold: Solomon Mutai (Uganda) – 2:08:10 (Competition Record)

Emmanuel Naibei (Kenya) – 2:09:41 Bronze: Tefese Delelegn (Ethiopia) – 2:09:54

Uganda’s long distance runner Solomon Munyo Mutai won the 2022 Venice marathon in Italy on 23rd October.

Mutai, aged 30 years clocked 2:08:10 to win the 42 kilometres and set a record at Venice.

He was faster ahead of Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei (2:09:41) and Ethiopian Tefese Delelegn (2:09:54) who won silver and bronze respectively.

Mutai earned $ 6,276.09 (at least Ug.shs 23,580,230.37) for this victory.

The second placed Naibei from Kenya earned $ 4,181.26 (at least Ug.shs 15,709,633.55) whilst the third best runner Delelegn took home $ 2,610.28 (at least Ug. Shs 9,807,221.33).

The race route is unique with the start line in front of Villa Pisani, Riviera del Brenta; – run in Venice, crossing the floating bridge set up for the race, through Piazza San Marco, by the Campanile and Palazzo Ducale… Venicemarathon is a race that continues to fascinate runners and spectators for decades.

About Mutai:

Mutai started his career over shorter distances and at the 2009 Ugandan Championships he placed ninth over1500 metres and fourth in the 3000 metres steeplechase.

At the age of 18 years he was runner-up at the national 5000 metres, second to Moses Kipsiro.

His half marathon debut came in Kampala and he was runner-up behind his compatriot Nathan Ayeko with a time of 1:01:26 hours.

He set two personal bests at the 2013 Ugandan Championships, running 13:33.80 minutes for the 5000 m and 28:44.81 minutes for the 10,000 metres, having placed fourth at both distances.

He made his debut in road events at the end of the year and was in the top ten at the BOClassic and Corrida de Houilles 10K runs.

He also won the half marathon section of the Nairobi Marathon that year.

He made his international debut for Uganda at the 2014 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships and helped Uganda to fifth in the team race by finishing 26th overall.

He was then selected to run the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games where he finished fourth.

He won a silver medal at the marathon event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mutai had missed the Oregon world athletics championships.