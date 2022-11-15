Overview: Caddies from Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe, MaryLouise Simkins Memorial club Namulonge, Mehta, Jinja, Palm Valley and Kenya took part.

2022 Uganda Caddies Golf Open:

Overall winners (Gross):

Men: John Karanja (Kenya) – 77, 78 (155) *Won over sudden death play-off

John Karanja (Kenya) – 77, 78 (155) *Won over sudden death play-off Ladies: Milly Mbabazi (Uganda) – 84

The 2022 Uganda Caddies Golf open championship was held on Monday, 14th November at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala city.

By the end of the day-long event, Kenya’s John Karanja and a Ugandan lady player Milly Mbabazi won the overall trophies.

Karanja scored 5-over 77 and 6-over 78 in the first and second 18 holes respectively for a total gross of 155 and win over sudden death against two other Kenyan players; Simon Karari and Godfrey Butichi.

In the sudden death play-off on holes 12, 17 and 18, Karanja came top with a total of 12 strokes over the three holes.

Karari had 13 as Butichi scored 14 strokes.

Ugandan Laban Kisige was the winner of the net category in group A with 68.

Golf Caddies

Group B (10-25):

Uganda’s Robert Akihenge scored 68 nett to win group B.

Peter Wamani registered 70 nett to win on countback over Peter Muwonge.

Ladies:

Milly Mbabazi won the ladies’ group A (0-18) with 84 gross.

Mbabazi was 4 strokes better than Joweria Namanda (88 on countback).

Ladies nett top performers:

In group A, Rebecca Muwanguzi scored 73 nett to win, a stroke better than Liz Kansiime (74 C/B).

Group B Nett:

Sarah Twikireze (66 nett) championed group B as Kenya’s Veronica (74) was second on the leaderboard.

Uganda’s Concepta Namutebi (75 nett) took third place.

Guest Winners:

Two Kenyan players Jimmy Ongama (77) and Dorcus Ngethe (82) were outstanding guest players in the male and female categories.

Side-bets:

Ugandans dominated the side-bet events. Denis Kabarila and Liz Kansiime the male and female respective nearest to the pin event.

Ronald Akorabirungi was outstanding in the longest drive contest as Angel Kaaya drove longest among the girls.

The event was organized by the Uganda Golf Union in conjunction with the Uganda Golf Club and caddies’ department.

Caddies from Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe, MaryLouise Simkins Memorial club Namulonge, Mehta, Jinja, Palm Valley and Kenya took part.

All outstanding performers:

Men:

Group A (0-9):

1 st : John Karanja (Kenya) – 77, 78 (155) * Winner over sudden death play-off

: John Karanja (Kenya) – 77, 78 (155) * Winner over sudden death play-off 2 nd : Simon Karari (Kenya) – 79, 76 (155)

: Simon Karari (Kenya) – 79, 76 (155) 3rd: Godfrey Butichi (Kenya) – 78, 77 (155)

Group A Nett winner:

Laban Kisige (Uganda)

Group B (10-25):

1 st : Robert Akihenge (Uganda) – 68

: Robert Akihenge (Uganda) – 68 2 nd : Peter Wamani (Uganda) – 70 C/B

Peter Wamani (Uganda) – 70 C/B 3rd: Peter Muwonge (Uganda) – 70

Ladies:

Group A (0-18):

1 st : Milly Mbabazi (Uganda) – 84

Milly Mbabazi (Uganda) – 84 2nd: Joweria Namanda (Uganda) – 88 C/B

Nett (Group A):

1 st : Rebecca Muwanguzi (Uganda) – 73

Rebecca Muwanguzi (Uganda) – 73 2nd: Liz Kansiime (Uganda) – 74 C/B

Group B Nett:

1 st : Sarah Twikireze (Uganda) – 66

: Sarah Twikireze (Uganda) – 66 2 nd : Veronica (Kenya) – 74

Veronica (Kenya) – 74 3rd: Concepta Namutebi (Uganda) – 75

Guest Winners:

Men: Jimmy Ongama (Kenya) – 77

Jimmy Ongama (Kenya) – 77 Ladies: Dorcus Ngethe (Kenya) – 82

Side-bets:

Nearest to the Pin:

Men : Denis Kabarila (Uganda)

: Denis Kabarila (Uganda) Ladies: Liz Kansiime (Uganda)

Longest Drive: