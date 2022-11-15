Result

Vipers 1-0 Arua Hill

Milton Karisa first-half goal was enough to give Vipers all points at home against visitors Arua Hill in a dull game played at Kitende on Tuesday.

However, the game’s major talking point was the injury to right back Ashraf Mandela who got concussed after a collision Rashid Kawawa and had to be rushed to the hospital in the 34th minute.

The captain got at the end of a well calculated through ball from man of the match Bright Anukani in the 19th minute.

Both teams didn’t display their A game but the champions were slightly the better side in terms of possession and creation of opportunities.

See more Club Statement!!!



The player (Ashraf Mandela) has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized 🙏#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/R3XYay2BRg — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) November 15, 2022

Yunus Sentamu, Cromwell Rwothomio, and Karisa himself had chances to make the score line bigger but were lethargic.

For Livingstone Mbabazi’s side, there was not much to write about in terms of goal-scoring opportunities as they looked off pace with only substitute Innocent Maduka trying to check the Venoms backline that didn’t have the experienced Murushid Jjuuko.

Not even the introduction of former KCCA and Bright Stars forward Samuel Kayongo could change a thing for the side who are now winless in three games played away from Barifa.

Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers climb up the log to 5th on the table with 11 points in six games while the Kongolo 7th with 10 points.

The Venoms return to action on Friday this week against army side UPDF while Arua Hill host record winners SC Villa on Saturday.