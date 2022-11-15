Coach Asaph Mwebaze will have a sigh of relief following Soltilo Bright Stars’ win over Onduparaka FC on Tuesday.

The game played at Kavumba Recreation Ground saw Bright Stars pick their first win after eight attempts.

Mwebaze who was appointed at the start of the season has been walking on a tightrope with his team failing to get off the mark despite playing some games well.

However, the much-needed victory arrived on Tuesday against bottom-placed Onduparaka, with Bright Stars winning 2-1.

Innocent Kitimbo scored as early as the first minute to give Mwebaze a good start.

The Caterpillars however levelled matters through Dominic Abong in the 23rd minute.

It was Nelson Ssenkatuka who eventually got the winning goal in the second stanza for the hosts to collect all three points.

Victory takes Soltilo Bright Stars to 11th place on 8 points in as many games while Onduparaka remains bottom of the log with just a single point.