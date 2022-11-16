Wednesday November 16, 2022

Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm

Express will move joint top of the league table if they overcome Busoga United at Kakindu on Wednesday.

The Red Eagles are three points off joint leaders BUL and Wakiso Giants who have played one more game.

The seven time champions come into the game in high spirit after winning back to back games but are wary of Busoga United who are always resilient especially at home.

Former Busoga United striker Anwar Ntege expects a tough game against former bosses but believes his current side has all it takes to win.

“The team has put up a strong performance so far this season and we want to continue improving our position on the table,” he told the club website.

“We are playing against a tricky team who also won their last game and defeated us last season at their home but this time round, we won’t settle for less than three points.”

Busoga United have picked just six points so far but a win will see them climb upto 8th position.

Head to Head

There have twelve previous league meetings between the two teams with either side winning five. [D2]

At home, Busoga have beaten Express four times. [L2]