The cabinet for the Republic of Uganda approved the new Physical Activity and Sports Bill on Monday, 14th November 2022.

This Bill is intended to support schools in nurturing children gifted in sports.

In this Bill, it is a requirement for all schools (both private and public) to have sports facilities.

Able schools can have their own sports facilities or sign an agreement to utilize the existing amenities.

Members of Parliament at the Lugogo Cricket Oval during the inspection of sports facilities (Credit: David Isabirye)

As part of the Bill, all schools’ academies will be required to be either attached to either a primary or secondary school, depending of the age of the children, with emphasis on skills development vis-à-vis academics.

The Bill proposes the establishment of a sports fund, changes in the management of the sports facilities and curbing rising issues as drug abuse.

It will also give professional players at club level a better welfare.

Under the Bill, all sports clubs, including academies will be required to meet the insurance cover for both players and managers.

L-R: Shafik Male, Sula Ssekamatte (father) with Faizo Nsereko, another brother to Male. Children in academies will be insured as a must. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The Bill also proposes that each player, manager or other people in the sport should be on contract. This will also cover academy players to stipulate the contract terms.

The Physical Activity and Sports Bill also proposes the introduction of trace-back contracts, where academies will gain a portion of transfer funds where the player progresses to higher professional ranks in the sport.

I thank the Cabinet of the Republic of Uganda for approving the Physical Activity and Sports Bill. Having players and managers insured by clubs will enable more parents allow their children to take up sports as a serious career. It will also be incumbent upon to compensate the players. Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, General Secretary, National Council of Sports (NCS)