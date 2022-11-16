Result

Busoga United 0-1 Express

Allan Kayiwa’s form continues as he scored the only goal of the game to give Express a 1-0 win over Busoga United at Kakindu.

The three points takes the Red Eagles to 14 points in 3rd place same as first and second placed BUL and Wakiso Giants after seven games but the latter two have a superior goal difference.

The game seemed to headed to a stalemate but Kayiwa converted from a free kick with three minutes to time.

However, the game ended in chaos as home fans disagreed with the officiating and ended up pelting match officials with stones disrupting the game towards the end.

In fact it’s tough to know whether the referee concluded the game or it aborted as stones never stopped flying even after restart.

It’s second game in a week that has registered chaos after there were close to similar incidents in the Villa-Wakiso Giants game at Wankulukuku last week.

However, the Wankulukuku game which Wakiso Giants 2-1, had been formally concluded by the refs when a section of Villa fans stoned a Purple Sharks medic, Keith Walusimbi. Busoga United who are 12th with only six games return to action against BUL in the Jinja derby on November 25 while Express will host Soltilo Bright Stars on 22.