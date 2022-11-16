Overview: Commentary of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a big milestone in the media (broadcast) industry of Uganda. It is beautiful to watch and listen in a language you are comfortable and relate with (Luganda).

It is the FIFA World Cup 2022 fever everywhere and I need to understand everything about this prestigious tournament happening in the Desert of Qatar for the first time ever.

With the Television remote in my hands, I press the options’ button, language and scroll to four.

My ear pinner will straight away absorb the Luganda language.

Multi-choice Uganda has given the Ugandans that opportunity to listen to the Luganda commentary live on TV via the campaign code named “Kikube Mu Luganda”

For the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup commentary will be relied in the rich Luganda dialect via DSTV channels on super sport.

Arguably the most popular language in Uganda, Luganda is spoken and heard by two thirds of Uganda’s current 44 million population according to the latest statistics from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

It is upon these enviable statistics that Multi-Choice Uganda management made the decision to

State of Art studios at the home of Multi-Choice Uganda in Kololo, Kampala is where the commentary will be based.

MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing Lois Kwikiriza (seated right) and the PR & Communications Manager Rinaldi Jamugisa (seated left) pose for a photo alongside the unveiled team of local commentators for the 2022 World Cup games.

The selection of the commentary team is spot on with several tried and tested TV sports commentators as well as the budding crop (6 full time commentators and 2 on stand-by).

Nation Media’s Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, Ruben Ruyombo, John Vianney Nsimbe, Sulaiman Ddumba and Mike Kigozi lead the well served cluster.

These are joined Super FM’s Stuart Kimera and the CBS radio duo of Henry Kyambadde and Peace Diana “Diane” Bagala.

Bagala is the only lady on the set.

Stuart Kimera of the “ebbendobendo” fame

MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing Lois Kwikiriza noted that this is dream come true for football spectators.

Broadcasting the FIFA World Cup in a language that people understand best is a dream come true for Ugandans. All you have to do is to choose option for in the language section and you will listen to Luganda commentary from the best commentary team. Lois Kwiiriza, MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing

MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing Lois Kwikiriza speaks. On his left is Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

“The addition of local commentary is in line with our hyperlocal strategy and commitment to enhance our customers’ television experience and delight them with sports content that resonates with their viewing needs and preferences.” Rinaldi Jamugisa the PR and Communications manager MultiChoice Uganda remarked.

Milestone in media industry:

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, one of the commentators for this entire programe tagged the feat as a milestone in the broadcast industry.

This is the first of its kind to happen. It is a big milestone in the media industry of Uganda. It is beautiful to watch and listen in a language you are comfortable and relate with (Luganda). Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, one of the Luganda commentators on DSTV

The team will do the analysis and coverage of the games in the state of the art studio.

The official opening match will be this Sunday between Eucador and the hosts Qatar at 7 PM.

Multi-Choice has organized a fan park at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds for the opener.

How to enjoy all the 64 World Cup games with commentary in Luganda.